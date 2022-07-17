July 17, 1939 - July 9, 2022

RACINE - Suzanne M. Schatzman, 82, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Sue was born in Racine on July 17, 1939, to the late Anthony L. and Eleanor (nee: Jensen) Zagar.

In 1962 she was married to Gene M. Schatzman at Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Racine.

Sue was employed with the Sienna Center as a recreational director until her retirement.

She was very patriotic and was an active Boy Scouts den mother. Sue was a huge sports fan and enjoyed bowling. Above all, she loved caring for her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Sue is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene; her children: Troy (Angie)Schatzman, Raymond (Claire)Schatzman and Audra Wozny; her grandchildren: Casandra Schatzman, Alison Schatzman, Breanne Schatzman, Lucas Schatzman, Draven Wozny, Autumn Wozny; a great-granddaughter, Kaila Wagner; her siblings: Jim (Judy)Zagar, Gary (Donna) Zagar, Sherry Gottfredsen and her dear friend, Ruthie Bartelt.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brothers Ted and Dick Zagar; and her sister Sandra White.

A celebration honoring Sue's life will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Sanders Park, 4809 Wood Road, Racine. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

3915 DOUGLAS AVENUE

RACINE, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000