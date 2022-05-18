Suzanne M. Purath

Sept. 26, 1940—May 14, 2022

KENOSHA—Suzanne M. “Sue” Purath (nee Lom) age 81, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Aurora Hospital Kenosha.

Sue was born on September 26, 1940, in Green Bay to Myron and Ione Lom. She married the love of her life, Richard E. “Dick” Purath in Green Bay on September 14, 1963. Dick preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.

Sue is survived by her children and their spouses: Mark (Traci) Purath and Mary (Stan) Anderson, all of Mt. Pleasant, Anne (Greg) Ryan of Franklin, and Amy (Matt) Stroh of Waukesha. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and their accomplishments: Anicka, Eilis, and Kadin Purath; Toney and Tank Anderson; Maggie and Colin Ryan; and Sarah and Emma Stroh. Sue is also survived by her sister and brother: Sherry (Bob) Plath of Franklin and Mike (Monty Worden) Lom of Texas, as well as her cousin, Maizie Gleason of Franklin. She is also survived by her niece, Jean Fugate and two nephews: Michael DeNomie and Beau Plath, as well as special friends: Rosalie Firminhac, Karen Nielsen, Leslie Gibson, Marcia Pfeiffer, and Jaspher Carranza, along with her Mahjong and Marinette card club friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Sue spent much of her working life in administration at the practices of Doctors Howard Short, Ranga Sriram, Joseph Geenen, and James Tierney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 4804 7th Avenue, Kenosha celebrated by Rev. Sean Granger. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Somers Rescue Squad and many of the physicians and nurses in the Aurora Kenosha ICU.

The family requests memorials be directed to Alzheimer Research or the charity of your choice.

