Suzanne G. Jenkins

Suzanne was born in Racine on December 14, 1947 to the late Frederick W. and Lois (nee: Paulson) Willetts. She was a 1965 graduate of Washington Park High School, where she was involved in dancing and other social activities. Among her interests, Suzanne enjoyed shopping, playing cards, traveling, spending winters in sunny Florida, country music, and could always be found looking for a special deal at local rummage sales. Above all, Suzanne was extremely proud of her children and granddaughters & loved nothing more than spending time with all of her family.