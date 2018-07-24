WATERFORD—Suzanne Beth Bird, 53, of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Born in Burlington on November 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Amil and Bernice (nee Remlinger) Bobo. She spent her early life in Waterford and graduated from Union Grove Christian School in 1983. She attended Waukesha County Technical College and Gateway Technical College.
On October 2, 1999 at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Michael Bird. Following marriage they made their home in the Waterford Area where they raised their family. Suzanne worked at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital as a phlebotomist. She loved camping, attending her children’s activities, scrapbooking and spending time with her family and friends. Her kids were her main joy in life.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Emily, Abigail and Christopher; sister, Barb (Bill) Kimball; brothers, Craig (Dawn) Bobo, David (Kathy) Bobo and Warren (Patty) Bobo; her beloved dog, Lucy; mother and father-in law Mary and Thomas Bird and siblings-in-law Julie (Mark) Flaa and Richard Bird. She is further survived by many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, cousins, and special God children. She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew and Monopoly buddy Mark and niece Karla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 26th from 4PM to 7PM at the Waterford Community United Methodist Church (455 S. Jefferson St. Waterford). Services will follow at 7:30PM. Burial will take place on Friday at 10AM at United Presbyterian Cemetery, Town of Dover.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
