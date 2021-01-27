May 31, 1936—January 18, 2021
Suzanna R. Jelinek, 84, passed away at Lakeshore at Sienna on Monday, January 18, 2021.
Sue was born in Racine on May 31, 1936 to Otto and Susan (nee, Barra) Miller. She married Dale D. Jelinek. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2016. Sue attended St. Catherine’s High School and graduated in 1954. She worked as a secretary at Walker Mfg. for twenty-six years and as a receptionist for Western Publishing Company for over 10 years prior to her retirement. Sue was also a volunteer and life member of the Auxiliary at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Loreen; and nieces, nephews, great nephews, a great niece, and many dear lifelong friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary; brothers, Bob and Nicholas; brother-in-law, Gene and her four dogs, Candy, Peanut, Bronco, and Cookie.
Memorial services for Sue will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12 noon. Inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Sue will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon.
Special thanks to all of the staff at St. Croix Hospice assigned to Sue who catered to her many needs, and to the staff of Shorelight Memory Care for all their love and support.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
