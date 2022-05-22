 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Susie Romano

  • 0
Susie Romano

OREGON – Susie Romano, age 76, of Oregon, died of natural causes on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

A celebration of Susie’s life will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon at 2:00 p.m. Readings and personal sharing will begin at 3:00 p.m. and enjoy each other’s company until 5:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News