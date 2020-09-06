× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1928 – August 28, 2020

Susie Owens Matt, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 28, 2020 (her birthday). She was born in Tupelo, MS, on August 28, 1928, daughter of the late Murray R. and Etha M. (Née: Stegall) Owens, Sr.

Susie attended George Washington Carver School. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age and united with Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church in Tupelo, MS.

Susie has been a resident of Racine since 1947. She and her husband, Thomas Dykes, moved here because of work opportunities. They divorced after several years. Later she married her life partner, Calvin “Bean” Matt, until his death on January 5, 2010.

Susie joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church under the pastor, Rev. J.D. Bailey, in 1947. She continues to attend under Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby (senior pastor). Susie was involved in many aspects of the church including: Workers of the King, Bible Study, Sunday School, Nursery, Mercy House. She also took pride in working with the Nurses’ Guild and Pastor’s Helpers at church where she received several awards for her diligent work. She was a longtime member and treasurer for both groups. Susie was also a life member of the NAACP.