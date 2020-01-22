Susie Ann Werth

November 24, 1939 - January 18, 2020

RACINE - Susie Ann Werth, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Susie was born on November 24, 1939, to the late Albert and Elsie (nee: Warner) Scharf in Wautoma, WI. She was united in marriage to Harland Werth Sr. on July 15, 1957, in Waukegan, IL. The two were married for 61 years until Harland's passing in February of 2019.

Susie worked at Mid-American Steel Drum as a general laborer for 24 years. She retired in 2002. Susie was a people person who could cheer anyone up. Doughnuts were her favorite snack. In the past, Susie and her husband, Harland, loved to travel. The couple would travel to many different places around the country. Susie enjoyed going to Northern Wisconsin to visit her parents as well as Harland's parents. Susie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish Susie's memory is her son, Harland (Regina) Werth Jr; her grandchildren: Joanna, Harland, and Jonathan; her great-grandchildren: Jailan, Jazym, Jeanessa, Jackson, and Wesley; her sister, Ruth Will and her family; as well as many other relatives and friends.

