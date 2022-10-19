March 8, 1946—Oct. 11, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT—Susanne Marie Klass (nee Kirt) was Born to Life in 1946. Born to Eternal Life on October 11, 2022. Susanne was born in Racine, WI; daughter of Norm and Marie Kirt. She worked at Johnson Wax, Young Radiator and Racine County Circuit Court.
Survived by her son, Brian Klass (Tricia Collins); her grandchildren: Casey, Johny, Kaley, Megan and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Maddie, Sophia and Baby Ro; her daughter, Kelly Klass and seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her cousin, Sandy (Jeff) McDorman; her niece, Sarah (Sean) Kelly, their sons: Gavin and Braeden and her nephew, Mike (Stacey) Mazmanian, their sons: Matthew and Andrew and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Klass; her sister, Cheryl Mazmanian; and her brother, Craig Kirt.