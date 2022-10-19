MOUNT PLEASANT—Susanne Marie Klass (nee Kirt) was Born to Life in 1946. Born to Eternal Life on October 11, 2022. Susanne was born in Racine, WI; daughter of Norm and Marie Kirt. She worked at Johnson Wax, Young Radiator and Racine County Circuit Court.

Survived by her son, Brian Klass (Tricia Collins); her grandchildren: Casey, Johny, Kaley, Megan and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Maddie, Sophia and Baby Ro; her daughter, Kelly Klass and seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her cousin, Sandy (Jeff) McDorman; her niece, Sarah (Sean) Kelly, their sons: Gavin and Braeden and her nephew, Mike (Stacey) Mazmanian, their sons: Matthew and Andrew and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Klass; her sister, Cheryl Mazmanian; and her brother, Craig Kirt.