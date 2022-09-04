Susan (Willing) Callewaert

Sept. 21, 1921 – Aug. 31, 2022

RACINE — Susan Callewaert, 100, "Went home to be with her Lord" on August 31, 2022, at the Villa at Lincoln Park.

Susan was born on September 21, 1921, to the late Sebastian and Barbara Willing (nee: Mussar) in Cestereg, Yugoslavia. At the age of two, her family moved to the United States. She was united in marriage to Albert Callewaert in Sturtevant on June 11, 1938. They moved to Union Grove in 1952.

In Union Grove, Susan worked at Ben Franklin for 15 years. She then opened the Christian Gift House which she owned and operated for 12 years. Susan taught Sunday school for 45 years and sang in the choir for 35 years at the Union Grove Baptist Church. She resided in Union Grove for 65 years.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her children: Barbara (Ralph) Collins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mary (Dennis) Granetzke of Racine, and John (Linda) Callewaert of Rhinelander; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and brothers: Peter and Nick Willing.

Services for Susan will be held at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 417 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, starting with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral ceremony following at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Union Grove Baptist Church. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhominc.com to share online condolences and memories of Susan.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361