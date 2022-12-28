Susan "Sue" L. Belconis

Sue graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1963. She attended Dominican University, Catholic College and graduated with a Bachelors of Science. Sue married Lawrence Belconis at Holy Name Church on May 17, 1969. Together they had three children, Christine, Matthew and Mark. She loved the time spent at her cottage with her family. She enjoyed gardening, planting a variety of flowers and being a member of the Botanical Gardens in Green Bay. Sue loved the Packers and in her retirement she worked for them. Sue enjoyed being outside and being a grandma.