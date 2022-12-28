Feb. 10, 1946—Dec. 23, 2022
GREEN BAY—Susan “Sue” L. Belconis, 76, Green Bay, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born February 10, 1946, in Racine, WI to Albert and Elonia (Swencki) Piper.
Sue graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1963. She attended Dominican University, Catholic College and graduated with a Bachelors of Science. Sue married Lawrence Belconis at Holy Name Church on May 17, 1969. Together they had three children, Christine, Matthew and Mark. She loved the time spent at her cottage with her family. She enjoyed gardening, planting a variety of flowers and being a member of the Botanical Gardens in Green Bay. Sue loved the Packers and in her retirement she worked for them. Sue enjoyed being outside and being a grandma.
She is survived by her children: Christine (Erik) Fanning, Matthew (Alima) Belconis, Mark Belconis; grandchildren: Rehkin, Narayan, Arjuna, and Kai.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents and brother, Michael Piper.
Visitation will be Friday, December 30, at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1—2 p.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Racine, Wisconsin. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.