Susan Preston

Sept. 26, 1953—Aug. 7, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Susan Jeanne Preston, 68, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on August 7, 2022. She was born in Racine, WI, where she attended J.I. Case high school, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Susan married her first love, Mark J Preston, on March 27, 1982, at the First Presbyterian Church in Racine, WI. In 1987 Susan moved to Scottsdale, AZ where she lived with her husband and daughter. She worked for many years as a Claims Analyst and Training Supervisor in the health insurance industry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Knoedler of Racine, WI; and brother, Charlie Knoedler (Shelley), of Charlotte, NC.

Susan is survived by her husband, Mark Preston; daughter, Kayli Preston; mother, Nancy Knoedler of Hartland, WI; sister, Patricia Rohrer (Andrew) of Madison, WI; sister, Jane Karcher (David) of Oconomowoc, WI; and sister-in-law, Shelley (Brubaker) Knoedler of Cornelius, NC.

Susan was a kind soul with a heart of gold, a zeal for life and a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Her devotion to her husband and daughter was unrelenting. She found joy watching Kayli compete and perform with a Scottsdale synchronized swim team and listening to Mark make music. Reading, stamping, mail order shopping and a love of all things chocolate were her passions. Susan’s faith in God gave her strength to navigate a fifty year physical degeneration with Rheumatoid Arthritis, never allowing it to overtake her dreams of college, work, becoming a wife and mother or seeing the world.

A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held on September 17, 2022, at the Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St. Delafield, WI beginning at 3:00 PM. For additional details contact Mark Preston at mpresto@yahoo.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made in Susan’s name to Rescue-A-Golden of Arizona. https://www.golden-retriever.org/donations