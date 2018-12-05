May 25, 1935—December 2, 2018
RACINE—Susan P. Null, age 83, of Racine passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at her home with her family by her side.
Susan was born on May 25, 1935 in Goshen, IN to Ralph and Evelyn (Madison) Fike and she was educated in the Goshen Schools. She married Paul Null on October 5, 1956 in Elkhart, IN and the couple moved to Racine in 1959. Susan worked for over 20 years at Benjamin Air Rifle until her retirement in 1994. She was an avid collector of frog figurines and she loved traveling with her husband and taking bus trip to the casino with her daughter. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.
She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband and her twin grandsons.
Susan is survived by, her son, Jeffrey (Suzette) Null of Kenosha; a daughter, Pam (Kendell) Krupp of Racine; two granddaughters, Jessica Null and Kendra Krupp; two step-granddaughters, Stephanie and Marissa Miller; her great grandson, Conor Anderson; a brother, Jim (Sandy) Fike; her sister, Mary (Harold) Juday as well as other family and many friends.
Funeral services for Susan will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Mound Cemetery Chapel (1147 West Blvd.). A visitation with the family will take place at the cemetery chapel on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.