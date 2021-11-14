May 26,1950

STURTEVANT—Susan Mary Rich, age 71. Susan resided in Minong, WI, for most of her life but passed away at her daughter’s residence on October 22, 2021, after a difficult battle with cancer. She was born on May 26,1950, to parents, William and Constance (nee: Oertel) Bones in Franksville.

Susan worked as a school cook for Minong School District for many years. She enjoyed researching her family’s ancestry, as well as gardening. Susan was an animal lover and rescued many pets over the years. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her adored grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Ronald R. (Yulia) Rich; daughter, Sandi Coates; grandchildren: Rachel and Mallori Coates, Wesley and Zoya Rich; siblings: Donald (Denise) Bones, Patricia Stein, Constance (Jeffrey) Runge, Thomas Bones, Alice (Timothy) Bones-Weber.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Lyle and Billy Bones.

The family would like to extend special thank-yous to daughter-in-law, Yulia Rich; brother, Thomas Bones; sisters: Alice Bones-Weber and Connie Runge, for being so helpful during her difficult time. Online condolences can be made at www.miller-reesman.com.

