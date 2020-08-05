You have permission to edit this article.
Susan Mary Gresham
Susan Mary Gresham

Susan Mary Gresham

Racine – Susan Mary Gresham, 71, formerly of Kenosha, passed away at Aurora at Home Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on July 31, 2020. To view Sue’s full obituary with service information, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

