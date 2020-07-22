Susan Marie Andersen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 17, 1961—March 22, 2020

Age 58, of Union Grove passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Susan was born July 17, 1961 to Terry and Barbara (nee Ferg) Andersen in Racine. Her early life was spent in Racine where she attended Case High School. The past 8 years she has resided in Union Grove. She worked as a CNA in home health care. She previously was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine.

Susan enjoyed watching TV, knitting and was very interested in Astrology. In her younger years she enjoyed fishing.

Susan is survived by her father and stepmother Terry (Bettye) Andersen, her mother Barbara Andersen, twin daughters Suzanne (Tyler) Miller and Ashley Lucas, grandchildren Lazarus and Ezekiel Miller. She is further survived by her sisters Lori Andersen and Stefanie Andersen and brother Paul Andersen, Mark Lucas, the father of her children, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Andersen.

Susan’s family would; like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice Alliance and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital South for all their care and compassion.