Susan Margaret Thorstad

April 17, 1956 – March 11, 2023

MERRILLAN - Susan Margaret Thorstad, age 66, of Merrillan, WI and formerly of Cross Plains, WI, passed away on March 11, 2023, at her home after a recent history with heart disease. Sue was born April 17, 1956 and was raised in Racine, WI by her parents, Donald and Margaret (nee: Lurth) Pfeiffer. She attended St. John Nepomuk grade school, graduated in 1974 from St. Catherine's High School, and attended the University of Wisconsin - Parkside.

Sue worked for a number of years as an office systems analyst for Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, IL. In April of 1989 she married Thomas Carl Thorstad and they moved to Cross Plains, WI where she was employed as a senior network engineer working in information technology and advanced communications at AAA of Wisconsin. Later on, she owned and operated a landscaping and snow removal business. In 2021 she left Cross Plains and moved north to Merrillan, WI.

Sue loved being active, enthusiastically engaging the people and opportunities around her. In high school she played on numerous sports teams, including basketball, tennis, softball, volleyball, and powder-puff football. In later years, she enjoyed playing golf, and it was a highlight for her when pro golfer, Corey Pavin invited Sue and two others to play around of golf with him. Over the years she avidly followed her favorite sporting events, especially her high school alma mater's basketball team (the St. Catherine's Angels) and their many state championship bids.

Sue loved the out-of-doors, taking her boat out on Madison area lakes, watching wildlife from her deck, showering love onto her dogs (throughout her life she was never without at least one), and travelling internationally with friends. She was a strong, resourceful, and independent woman who made friends easily. Sue had a ready sense of humor, and is remembered by her friends as being caring, loyal, and always willing to give of her time. Twice in her life she took on the role of caregiver with generosity and grace - once for a dear friend, Pat, and again for her mother, whom she lovingly referred to as her best friend.

Sue is survived by her cousins: Ron (Dorothy) Steimle of Racine, WI; Lynn (Harry) Averkamp of Fort Atkinson, WI; Dianne (Roger) Shaul of Carmel, IN; Jerry (Linda) Steimle of Racine, WI; Paul (Pat) Steimle of Racine, WI; John (Becky) Steimle of Racine, WI; MaryAnne (Gregg) Wilimek of Bemidji, MN; as well as step-children and many cherished friends. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Rusty and Reilly, who are now together in a new loving home.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her infant brother, Raymond, and two cousins-in-law, Pat Steimle and Becky Steimle.

An internment ceremony for Sue will be held at a later date in Racine, WI. Cards of condolence may be sent to "Family of Sue Thorstad" in care of Maresh, Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine, WI, 53403.

Memorials to honor Sue may be donated to the Jackson County Humane Society, 416 County Road R, Black River Falls, WI, 54615 or to a charity of choice.

