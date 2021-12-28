Susan M. Pollock

June 14, 1965 – December 20, 2021

CALEDONIA—Susan Marie Pollock, age 56, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at The Woods of Caledonia. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, June 14, 1965, the 4th of five children of the late Raymond and Lois (nee: Smetana) Young.

Susan was raised in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School “Class of 1983”. On May 17, 1986, at the DeKoven Chapel she was united in marriage to Thomas E. Pollock. Susan was employed by Wheaton Franciscan All Saints Hospital for 15 years, then Festival Foods for one year before retiring in 2015. She loved to sing and enjoyed all kinds of music. She loved to take care of her nails and her dogs and cats. Above all she treasured the time spent with family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas; sons: Alec Pollock of Racine and Michael Pollock of Monroe, WI; siblings: Kevin Young, Patricia Young, and John (Donna) Young; mother-in-law, Madelyn Pollock; in-laws: Steven (Gail) Pollock, Susan (Douglas) Thornberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, December 30, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 3:00-5:00 p.m. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Allay Hospice, her aide Krista Robinson and the entire staff at the Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.

