Susan M. Konsinowski (nee Gerber)

Sept. 30, 1954—March 22, 2022

RACINE—Susan M. Konsinowski, 67, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Susan was born in Racine on September 30, 1954, to the late Calvin and Dolores “Dolly” (nee Milbauer) Gerber. She married Eugene A. Konsinowski on October 22, 1977. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2018.

Susan was employed as a special education assistant at Racine Unified until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with Gene, going to festivals and bowling.

Susan is survived by her daughters: Ashley (CJ Michalski) Konsinowski and Callie (Travis) Bruette; granddaughter Addelynn Konsinowski; siblings: Allen (Nancy) Gerber and Darlene Larsen; and special friend Bob Klees. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Susan was preceded in death by two daughters Jennifer and Jamie and her parents.

Funeral services for Susan will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000