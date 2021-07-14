September 7, 1944—July 8, 2021

RACINE—Susan M. Jaimes (nee Howe), age 76, passed away July 8, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Waukesha. She was born in Racine September 7, 1944, daughter of the late William F. and Irene S. (nee Mano) Howe.

Susan was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1962”.

Afterwards, Susan did something extremely cool and unusual for a single woman in the 60’s. She decided to move to Mexico City, Mexico to live and further her education. She graduated from the Universidad de Ciudad de la Mexico.

She was employed by Racine County as a social worker for 23 years until her retirement. Upon retirement, Sue assisted numerous families as their legal guardian.

Sue led a very full and compassionate life. Her mission in life was to “help others,” not for recognition or duty, but simply because it was the right and loving thing to do.