September 7, 1944—July 8, 2021
RACINE—Susan M. Jaimes (nee Howe), age 76, passed away July 8, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Waukesha. She was born in Racine September 7, 1944, daughter of the late William F. and Irene S. (nee Mano) Howe.
Susan was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1962”.
Afterwards, Susan did something extremely cool and unusual for a single woman in the 60’s. She decided to move to Mexico City, Mexico to live and further her education. She graduated from the Universidad de Ciudad de la Mexico.
She was employed by Racine County as a social worker for 23 years until her retirement. Upon retirement, Sue assisted numerous families as their legal guardian.
Sue led a very full and compassionate life. Her mission in life was to “help others,” not for recognition or duty, but simply because it was the right and loving thing to do.
Sue was a Senior Reverend Teacher for the Original Root Zen Buddhist Center located at Dekoven. She spoke fluent Spanish and taught ESL at the Racine Literacy Council. Sue was also a longtime volunteer at the Racine Humane Society and The Racine Public Library. When she wasn’t helping others, her joy was spending time in her arts and crafts studio. She particularly loved her Wednesday Morning Craft Club where her friends could be themselves and make art.
Susie had great taste in music and was a huge Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash fan. She was also totally hilarious.
She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, Leonel “Lee” Jaimes, Leslie Jaimes; grandson, Eli Jaimes; brother, James Howe; sisters: Karen Marrier and Laurie Howe; very dear and special friends: Julie Kalk and Sandy Czosnek.
Private funeral services celebrating Susan’s life were held. Memorials to the Defenders of Wildlife or Paws Assisting Veterans have been suggested.
A special thank you to the staff at Aurora Summit at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
