Susan M. Brower (Nee: Seitz) was born to eternal life at the age of 69 on Nov. 4th, 2020.

Beloved wife to David for 47 years, loving mother to Stephanie (Andrew) Czosnek and Kate (Joe) Brost. Beloved grandmother to Jillian, Bryant, Evelyn and Bodey. Further survived by her siblings, Mike Seitz, Jim (Sue) Seitz, Dan (Camille) Seitz; sister-in-law, Kathy; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her brother, Donald.

Susan had a love for all things that were related to The Wizard of Oz, she also loved to crochet and having fun with her grandkids.

Per Susan’s wishes, private family services will be held. Donations can be made in Susan’s name to Viterbo University’s Dept. of Arts, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School, or Boys & Girls Club of Sheboygan.

