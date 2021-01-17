1934 – 2021
Susan Lueken, age 86, entered her eternal life and joy on January 7th, 2021 after battling heart disease and cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mae Schott, and her sister, Maryellen Wightman. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Jim; her son, Jeffrey Lueken and daughter-in-law, Pamela (Bielefeldt) Lueken; her son, Michael Lueken and daughter-in-law, Julie (Cohill) Lueken; her grandchildren, Samuel Lueken, Abigail Lueken, James (Alexa) Lueken, Sarah Lueken and Isabelle Lueken; her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Lueken; her nieces, Barbara (Wightman) Huffman and Sandra (Wightman) Wallin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sue was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She received her high school diploma at Greenbrier College for Women in West Virginia, where she served two years as class president. On December 31, 1959, she married Jim Lueken in San Francisco, California with whom she spent the next 61 years building a wonderful life and family. They moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1964 and remained there until retiring to Surprise, Arizona in 1997 where they have lived ever since.
Sue was a lifelong sports fan and avid golfer. Early in life she was a fervent fan of the Ohio State football Buckeyes and loved attending home games with her father. After relocating to Wisconsin, she became an animated fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers. Her primary passion, however, was people. She had a beautiful and disarming smile. She always found small ways to dignify and encourage those she encountered, whether friend or stranger. Throughout her life she had an unwavering commitment to her family. Always ready with words of encouragement or support to those she loved, she left a lasting legacy of unconditional love. Her long and fulfilling marriage to Jim marked her sons and leaves a profound example to her grandchildren.
Sue was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She loved to study the Bible and be challenged by it. Her hope to the very end was that the culmination of her life here was the beginning of life forever with the God she so deeply loved.
At a later time, there will be a private service for the family to honor Sue's memory. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley and Grandview Terrace for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 or contribute online at: https://www.hov.org/donate/
