1934 – 2021

Susan Lueken, age 86, entered her eternal life and joy on January 7th, 2021 after battling heart disease and cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mae Schott, and her sister, Maryellen Wightman. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Jim; her son, Jeffrey Lueken and daughter-in-law, Pamela (Bielefeldt) Lueken; her son, Michael Lueken and daughter-in-law, Julie (Cohill) Lueken; her grandchildren, Samuel Lueken, Abigail Lueken, James (Alexa) Lueken, Sarah Lueken and Isabelle Lueken; her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Lueken; her nieces, Barbara (Wightman) Huffman and Sandra (Wightman) Wallin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sue was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She received her high school diploma at Greenbrier College for Women in West Virginia, where she served two years as class president. On December 31, 1959, she married Jim Lueken in San Francisco, California with whom she spent the next 61 years building a wonderful life and family. They moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1964 and remained there until retiring to Surprise, Arizona in 1997 where they have lived ever since.