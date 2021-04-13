April 29, 1955—March 27, 2021
McHENRY, Mississippi—Susan Linsey, 65, passed away at her residence in McHenry, Mississippi on March 27, 2021, unexpectedly.
She was born on April 29, 1955 in Racine, Wisconsin and lived in Racine most of her life and worked for Racine Unified for 20 plus years.
Surviving are her three sons and daughter-in-law: Brian (Jennifer) Mississippi, Steven (Texas) and Raymond (Mississippi) Linsey. She also has seven grandkids: Christopher, Benjamin, Autumn, Alli, David, Graham and Alexia Linsey.
Wishes were to be cremated and we will hold a small memorial service in Racine, Wisconsin on August 5, 2021.
