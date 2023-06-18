Susan Laverne Olson

Sept. 16, 1948 - June 13, 2023

RACINE - Susan Laverne Olson, 74, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Sue was born on September 16, 1948, to Glenn N. and Shirley M. (nee: Krohn) Olson in Racine, WI. She grew up in Racine and graduated from William Horlick high School in 1966. Sue lived in various group homes as an adult and had been a resident at Prospect Heights Community Care Center in Racine since 1998. Sue considered Prospect Heights to be her home. She had many friends, and excellent care by the staff of Prospect Heights. She felt safe there, and rarely left the facility. She enjoyed art, and especially liked to play bingo.

Sue is survived by her sister-in-law, Rebecca Olson; and by several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Shirley; and by her brothers: Jonathan and David.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Ethan Davis officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences and memories of Susan may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Grateful thanks are extended to the marvelous staff at Prospect Heights. Your wonderful, compassionate care for Sue made her life better, and your kindness will be fondly remembered.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVE

RACINE, WI 53405

262-634-3361