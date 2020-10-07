February 27, 1961—October 2, 2020
RACINE- Susan L. Aiken, 59, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Susan was born in Neenah on February 27, 1961 to John W. and Joan (nee: Holmdohl) Anderson. She owned and operated an orthodontic lab until her retirement. Susan an avid Packer fan and enjoyed antique shopping and car shows. Most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Elyse (Nathan) Thurman and Sam Aiken, grandchildren Ethan and Cooper Thurman and Joshua Aiken, mother Joan Anderson, brother Geoffrey (Sue) Anderson, sisters Catherine Anderson and Elizabeth (Doug) Nerad, and nieces and nephew Emily Hays, Madeline and William Nerad. Susan was preceded in death by her father and dear friend Dave Miller.
Private family services for Susan will be held. The family would like to thank “Team Suess” for all of the care and compassion shown to Susan during her time of need.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.