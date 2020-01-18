Susan Jean Christman

November 29, 1948 – January 12, 2020

RACINE – Susan Jean (nee: Dunham) Christman, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded with the love of her family.

Susan was born in Burlington on November 29, 1948 to the late Marvin and Jean (nee: Schiller) Dunham. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Burlington. On May 23, 1968, Sue was united in marriage with Robert C. Christman. Sue’s family was her everything...they were her world!

Surviving are her husband, Robert “Bob” Christman; children, Annie (Jim) Nehls, Danielle (Eric) Zimdars, Ryan (Kristen) Christman and Eric (Melissa Hyatt) Christman; grandchildren, Sarah, Maria, Aaron, Dustin (Brittni) , David, Anthony, Amanda, Ashton, Milo, Jaxon & Aniah; great-grandchildren, Melody, Alexus, Amelia, Dustin Jr., and Bryce; sisters, Mary (Robert) LaBadie and Linda Greil; , brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, William and Daniel Christman; Barbara (Arnie) Christensen and Sheila Christman. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by beloved grandson, Dylan Pickard; and by her infant sister, Sara.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with a short service to follow at 1:00 pm.