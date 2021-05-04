Susan Jahns

Susan graduated from Racine Park High School in 1947. Then worked at S.C. Johnson & Sons, where she sang in the choir with her friend, Billie Mae. She married David on March 14, 1953. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Susan was very active for most of her life, in fact, until her stroke in 2014. As a mother, she was involved in the PTA at Trinity Lutheran Elementary School in Caledonia, and was a member at Trinity Racine Grace Lutheran in Crivitz. She loved to swim, play softball, fish and waterski, was in golf leagues at Johnson Park, Washington Park, and in retirement golfed almost every day at DeSmidts, in Crivitz. She was an excellent seamstress and cook/baker, taught 4-H, snowmobiled, took ceramic classes for years, refinished furniture, loved to travel with Dave and generally liked to have a good time with lots of family and friends. They had neighborhood and family round robins and a gang of friends in FL. Grandchildren lived with their grandparents during the summers on Lake Newton in Athelstane. All in all, Susan had a blessed life with lots of fun for many years.