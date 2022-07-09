Susan J. (Wood) Morrow

April 1, 1946—July 6, 2022

BURLINGTON—Susan J. (nee Wood) Morrow, 76, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born April 1, 1946, the daughter of the late Ralph and Virginia (nee Rueter) Wood in Burlington, WI. She was a lifetime resident of Burlington.

Susan worked at Spiegelhoff’s / Roundy’s Grocery store for 28 years, retiring in 2011. In her free time she enjoyed doing Crossword Puzzles and playing Dominos. More than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family, siblings and friends.

She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Heidi), Michael (Stacy) and Joseph (Shari); grandsons: Dylan and Victor, siblings: Nancy (Jerry) Martin, Judy (Jerry) Ketterhagen, Linda (Lemoine) Worthington, and Richard Wood. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to the family.

Susan’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion at this time.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:30PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Tlucek officiating. Family and friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Cemetery

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434