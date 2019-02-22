Try 1 month for 99¢
Susan J. Ryterski

March 23, 1968—February 19, 2019

CUDAHY – Susan J. Ryterski, age 50, passed away at her residence on February 19, 2019.

Susan is survived by her son, Vincent Batista; her mother, Rosemary Ryterski; siblings, Robert Ryterski, Jr. and Lynn Howe; nieces and nephew, Autumn, Brook, Summer, and Remington Howe; other relatives and friends. Susan was expecting her first grandchild in May.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ryterski, Sr.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-3 pm. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 pm. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association are appreciated.

Condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

