Susan Hoebeck

Susan (nee Havlek) "Susie" Hoebeck, died unexpectedly January 19, 2023 at age 72. Devoted wife of Rory. Warm and loving mother of Tiffany (Don Leibold). Dear sister of John (Sue) Havlek and Diann (Larry) Winkler. Preceded in death by her parents: Sylvia and John Havlek, her beloved aunt, Irene Mikorski and other aunts and uncles.

Sue was an upbeat, positive person who always had a smile and loved to bring happiness to others. Her many thoughtful gestures both big and small leave a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Friends and family are welcome to gather at a Celebration of Life Friday, February 10, 2023 at Pulaski Inn at 3900 E. Pulaski Ave., Cudahy, WI from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., with a sharing of memories at 6:00 p.m. In honor of Sue, show kindness to someone, even if it seems they do not deserve it. That is absolutely what Sue always did.