Susan Harris Shapiro

Susan had a heart for others. Her generosity and dedication to giving did not stop with her immediate or Nitty Gritty family. She was generous with both her time and resources and was known for her small random acts of kindness, often involving complete strangers. Among her cherished volunteer activities were working with children at Lincoln and Midvale Schools and her time with the Literacy Network.

Susan was deeply creative and artistic. She had an impeccable sense of style that was admired by all who met her. She was passionate about travel, and relished experiencing new places with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, and nieces. Whether on the tip of a Himalayan mountain or alongside a Nordic fjord, Susan's joie de vivre shined through, as did her curiosity and appreciation for other cultures.

Susan was a dear friend to countless people. However, she was unbelievably shy. Being her friend meant that you had a life-long confidante, co-conspirator, and supporter. Her younger sister, Evelyn, was her best friend and perennial partner in crime. Susan was the Lucy to Evelyn's Ethel, the Laverne to her Shirley, the Thelma to her Louise. Among their joint ventures was purchasing a cabin in central Wisconsin, which quickly became Susan's happy place.