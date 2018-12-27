Try 1 month for 99¢
Susan H. Nigohosian

November 25, 1953—December 10, 2018

Susan H. Nigohosian 65, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston, RI.

She was born in Providence, RI, and the daughter of Helen (Laptik) Nigohosian and the the late Harry Nigohosian. Susan lived for many years in Racine, Wisconsin.

Susan was the beloved wife of Craig Weston. They were married almost 24 years.

Besides her mother and husband, she is survived by her loving brother Robert Nigohosian of North Providence and his two sons, nephews Randall of Denver, Colorado and Philip of Park City, Utah.

Susan also has many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from New Zealand, Australia and Peru; Grant & Carol Weston, Murray & Liliana Weston, Diane (d.) & Tom Veevers and Lynette Weston & Steve Kallahar. Susan loved and treasured her nephew Paul and nieces Erin, Nikki, Josie, Emma, Laura and Sofia. Susan was pre-deceased by her father-in-law John Weston, mother-in-law Patricia Larsen and stepfather-in-law Ronald Larsen who all loved her very much.

Susan had a vibrant and intoxicating smile which would light up any room and an infectious laugh that would fill the room with love.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Susan’s funeral service and life celebration which will be held at the Providence Presbyterian Church, 500 Hope St., Providence on Saturday, January 5th at 11:00a.m. A time for gathering will begin at 9:30a.m. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to wear something red, Susan’s favorite color. Burial will be Private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are invited in Susan’s memory to the ministry of the Providence Presbyterian Church, 500 Hope St., Providence, RI 02960.

NardolilloFH.com

