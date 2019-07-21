Susan Funk (Nee: Collins)

August 21, 1952 – July 14, 2019

RACINE – Susan Ann Funk (nee: Collins), age 66, passed away at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Sue was born in Racine on August 21, 1952, daughter of the late James and Mary Collins. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Funk, who passed away in 2016.

Sue was a graduate of Horlick High School “Class of 1971” who loved interacting with people and making them smile. For many years she worked taking care of children, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities. Sue will best be remembered for her great love for family, close friends, pets, and the Green Bay Packers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew, and trips to the Door County Peninsula and Maryland.

She will be dearly missed by her brother and sister, Bruce Collins of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Laurie Collins-Harney of Kensington, Maryland, and their families; as well as other relatives and friends. The family extends a special thank you to the Pogorzelski family who embraced Sue as a member of their extended family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations toward a cemetery headstone for Sue and Dennis have been suggested.

