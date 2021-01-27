 Skip to main content
Susan Faye Dellich
August 25, 1954 - January 15, 2021

RACINE -Susan Faye Dellich, age 66, passed away at home on January 15, 2021.

Sue was born in Wakefield, Michigan on August 25, 1954, daughter of the late Nick and Lillian (Delich) Dellich. Sue grew up in Ramsay, Michigan and made her home in the Kenosha/Racine area for the last 40 + years. She worked at various jobs including Kodak and Surgitech where she made numerous friends. Sue lived by the beat of her own drum and enjoyed having a good time!

Sue is survived by two daughters, Jessica Voss of Racine, and Audra Rintamaki of Kenosha; grandson's Nikolas Rintamaki and Gavyn Willing; a sister Chris (Dan Taivalkoski) Dellich of Racine, a brother George Dellich of Bessemer, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Donna Ikola.

In keeping with Sue's wishes no services will be held and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family have been suggested and can be made on the funeral home website.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

