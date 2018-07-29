September 30, 1957—July 24, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—Susan Ellen Benik, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born in Racine on September 30, 1957, daughter of the late Eugene and Geraldine (nee: Davis) Gedemer. She was a 1975 graduate of Case High School, and then studied to be a Dental Assistant at Gateway Technical Institute. She was married in St. Richard’s Catholic Church on May 22, 1993 to Steven M. Benik. Susan worked in the office of Dr. Richard Anderson, DDS for 39 years.
Sue enjoyed camping with Steven and their boys, boating and the beach and cruising in the Bahamas and Caribbean islands. And of course, she was a Green Bay Packer fan. She was a talented knitter and even won a Blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair. She loved animals and often kept several dogs at home. Most of all she was a selfless person and loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Steve Benik; her sons Kyle Benik and Chad Benik all of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Tim (Cathy) Gedemer and Ron (Carolyn) Gedemer; mother-in-law Agnes Benik; brothers-in-law David Benik and Tim Benik; as well as many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law Edward Benik; and brother-in-law Ken Benik.
Memorial services for Susan will be held in the funeral home on Monday, July 30, 2018. All are invited to visit the family in the funeral home from 4pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, living memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, or the American Cancer Society have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Susan’s family would like to thank Dr. Michael Mullane and his staff for their dedication and compassionate care; and Aurora Home Hospice for the comfort given to Susan and the rest of our family.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.