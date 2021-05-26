RACINE—Mrs. Susan Elaine Pekar, 69, beloved daughter of Lucille (nee Pfeiffer) Felton and the late Arnold Felton; loving wife of James Pekar; and adored mother of: Amy Pekar and Molly (Kevin) Welsh, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday, May 21, 2021 following complications due to a heart and kidney transplant.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, next week Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home next week Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00–11:00 a.m. In memory of Mrs. Pekar, memorials may be made to St. Lucy’s Church and Juvenile Diabetes Association.