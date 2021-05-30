May 9, 1952—May 21, 2021
FT. MYERS, FL / RACINE, WI — Mrs. Susan Elaine Pekar, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday May 21, 2021, following complications due to a heart and kidney transplant.
She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 9, 1952, daughter of the late Arnold Felton and Lucille (nee: Pfeiffer) Felton. On September 15, 1973, she was united in marriage with James Pekar at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.
She enjoyed splitting her time between her homes in Racine and Fort Myers, Florida. Especially enjoyed visiting Sanibel and Captiva Islands and all of the wildlife in Florida, particularly the birds.
Sue was a kind, compassionate, caring person who went out of her way to help other people. She volunteered many years at St. Lucy’s school and church. She was a long time member of Racine Country Club. She loved to travel, especially to Disney World and particularly enjoyed trips to Vancouver, Europe and various locations in the United States. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James; their children: Amy Pekar, Molly (Kevin) Welsh, mother Lucille (nee: Pfeiffer) Felton; brothers and sister: Dennis (Judith Yohn) Felton, Dianne Langdon, David “Mike” (Nancy) Felton, Scott (Renee) Felton; sisters-in-law: Kathleen Goebel, Joellen (Dave) Kozenski; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Felton; and infant sister, Lucy Felton; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Martin and Catherine (nee: Gedemer) Pekar; and brother-in-law, Michael Langdon.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Mausoleum. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. In honor of Sue’s love for the color blue, we encourage you to wear something blue to the visitation & service. In memory of Mrs. Pekar, memorials may be made to St. Lucy’s Church and Juvenile Diabetes Association.
