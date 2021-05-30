May 9, 1952—May 21, 2021

FT. MYERS, FL / RACINE, WI — Mrs. Susan Elaine Pekar, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday May 21, 2021, following complications due to a heart and kidney transplant.

She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on May 9, 1952, daughter of the late Arnold Felton and Lucille (nee: Pfeiffer) Felton. On September 15, 1973, she was united in marriage with James Pekar at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed splitting her time between her homes in Racine and Fort Myers, Florida. Especially enjoyed visiting Sanibel and Captiva Islands and all of the wildlife in Florida, particularly the birds.

Sue was a kind, compassionate, caring person who went out of her way to help other people. She volunteered many years at St. Lucy’s school and church. She was a long time member of Racine Country Club. She loved to travel, especially to Disney World and particularly enjoyed trips to Vancouver, Europe and various locations in the United States. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.