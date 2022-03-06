April 1, 1966—Feb. 28, 2022
RACINE — Susan E. Rosenquist, 55, passed away following her courageous battle against cancer, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Susie was born in Racine on April 1, 1966 to Donald and Elizabeth (nee: Vanderheyden) Schildt. She married her best friend, Mark Rosenquist, on September 18, 1999.
Susie worked at Racine Federated for many years, and later provided her care and compassion for her students as a sub assistant at RUSD. Most recently she stayed home to take care of things as Mark started and grew his own business. She loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden to beautify the yard. When the family was able to get away, they would spend time at the campground on the Wisconsin River. Susie enjoyed being on the water, boating, and the peace and quiet of nature. Family meant everything to Susie, including her dog, Piper. Spending time with family was so important to Susie, seeing their smiling faces, having a great time and most of all sharing in their happiness.
Survivors include her husband, Mark; daughter, Hannah; and step-sons: Zachary and Ryan; father, Donald Schildt; sister, Lisa (Paul Sohn) Schildt; and brother, Ron (Kelly) Schildt; sisters-in-law: Lynn (Mark) Ocheltree, and Kathy (Curt) Lenz; father and mother-in-law: Edward and Jean Rosenquist; and step-father, Gordy Johnson. Susie is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Johnson.
Service for Susie will be at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00PM. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00PM until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
