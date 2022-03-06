Susan E. Rosenquist

Susie worked at Racine Federated for many years, and later provided her care and compassion for her students as a sub assistant at RUSD. Most recently she stayed home to take care of things as Mark started and grew his own business. She loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden to beautify the yard. When the family was able to get away, they would spend time at the campground on the Wisconsin River. Susie enjoyed being on the water, boating, and the peace and quiet of nature. Family meant everything to Susie, including her dog, Piper. Spending time with family was so important to Susie, seeing their smiling faces, having a great time and most of all sharing in their happiness.