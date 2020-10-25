Susan E. Francis

1954 – 2020
RACINE – Susan “Sue” Elaine (nee: Becker) Francis, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born on July 21, 1954 to Walter and Virginia (nee: Gloor) Becker in West Bend. Sue was a graduate of Slinger High School. She was united in marriage to Thomas Francis on October 26, 1974 at Faith United Church of Christ in Slinger. Sue enjoyed antique shopping with her daughter, crafts and baking. Sue adored her family; she loved being a wife, a mother and especially a grandmother.
Sue will be dearly missed by her husband, Tom; daughter, Jenny (Matt) Egner; son, Adam (Rebecca) Francis; grandchildren, Claire, Adeline “Addie,” Eleanor “Ellie,” Charlotte and Mya; sister, Rose (Pat) Bartley; brothers, John (Barb) Becker, David (Barb Wagner) Becker and Wally (Kerri) Becker. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Katie Ceshker and her parents.
A private service was held with her family.
