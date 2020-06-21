× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 13, 1965—June 17, 2020

Susan Denise (nee: Snead) Dunk, 55, passed away on June 17th in her home, surrounded by love, her husband Christopher and family after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Oak Park, IL on January 13, 1965, later moving to Wisconsin, she is the daughter of Ralph and Janet Snead of Genoa City.

Susan graduated from Badger High School in 1983 and went on to earn her degree in International Business from Carthage College. On August 19, 1989, she was wed to Christopher Dunk at St. John’s Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, WI. They started life’s journey together living in Racine. Later, building their dream home together in Pleasant Prairie and spent 25 wonderful years enjoying the peace and nature she loved that surrounds that home on the lake.

Her first son, Aaron Patrick, was born on July 25th, 1991 and on December 3rd, 1992 the birth of Brandon Christopher completed their family. She brought them up and taught them by example to be wonderful caring son’s and persons. They were her pride and joy and what she felt was her life’s greatest accomplishment. She was so proud of them. They have been by her side throughout this tough journey surrounding her with immeasurable love and support.