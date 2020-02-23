November 5, 1949 – February 13, 2020
Racine – Susan Carol Yugo, age 70; passed away at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Private services were held. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant
262-552-9000
