Susan Carol Yugo

November 5, 1949 – February 13, 2020

Racine – Susan Carol Yugo, age 70; passed away at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Private services were held. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

