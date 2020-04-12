Susan C. "Sue" Ropiak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 14, 1947 – April 8, 2020

Sue Ropiak, loving wife and mother, passed away in Kenosha at the age of 72 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Sue was born on September 14, 1947 in Matlock, Derbyshire, England to Stanley and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Ritchie.

On March 23, 1968, Sue married Tom Ropiak in Racine where they resided for the past 52 years and raised their two sons, Rick and Dan.

Sue was a homemaker and had several passions that included raising her boys and babysitting for her family and close friends during her younger years. When her grandchildren came along, she became a Nana and started to help with raising her second family.

Quilting was another passion. Sue’s total number of quilts may never be known because each time she heard that a family member or a close friend where expecting a new born she would always say “I’ll have to do another quilt for the new arrival”.

Later in life, Sue worked for her dear friends on their local farm and produce store and became a passionate book reader. There was also time for her and Tom to attend the grandkids sporting events, travel and were most fortunate to have taken countless trips to England to visit her elderly mother.