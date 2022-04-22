Susan C. Nielsen

Sept. 11, 1957 - Dec. 2, 2021

WAUPACA - Sue passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, December 2, 2021 at home in Waupaca, WI at age 64.

Sue was born September 11, 1957 in Racine, WI to Lindbergh and Barbara Nielsen. Sue was a Supervisor at Multi Products, Inc. for 40 years until retiring to care for her father in Waupaca, WI.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Dana (Andrew) Wozniak; three grandchildren: Andrew, Jr., Cameron and Carson Wozniak; brothers: Thad (Sally) Nielsen and Mark (Carol) Nielsen; and countless other family.

Sue was preceded in death by father, Lindbergh; mother, Barbara (Prochnow) and sister, Julie Tiegs.

A Celebration of Life celebration will be held on April 30, 2022 - casual attire please.