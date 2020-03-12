Susan C. Berlin
Susan C. Berlin

Susan C. Berlin

February 28, 1953 — March 9, 2020

Susan C. Berlin, 67, Town of Meeme, passed away unexpectedly, yet very peacefully at home on March 9, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1953 in Racine, and was a graduate of Case High School. On September 27, 1975 she married David Berlin at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Racine and they had one son, Michael. They relocated to rural Kiel, WI in 1990.

Sue was a very sweet person; always willing to help and easy to be around. She was an avid reader and loved being with her friends and family. Sue loved animals and riding on the Harley with her husband. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Einer & Shirley (Peterson) Berntzen and grandparents, Oscar & Ragna Berntzen and Leroy & Hilda Peterson. She is survived by her husband David; son Michael; sister and brother-in-law Nancy (David) Wiese. Also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Greg (Jan) Berlin; Tom (Benay) Berlin; Kathy (Keith) Peetz; and Laurie (Bob) Zahn.

Per Sue’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services for Sue will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel, WI) with Joe Zenk officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
1:15PM-3:00PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St
Kiel, WI 53042
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St
Kiel, WI 53042
