Susan C. Baker (Nee: Raab)

February 11, 1955—February 21, 2021

BURLINGTON—Susan C. Baker, age 66, passed away on Sunday February 21, 2021. Susan was born in Racine on February 11, 1955, daughter of the late Emil and Dorothy (nee: Hintz) Raab.

On June 18, 1988, Susan was united in marriage to Jim Baker in Sturtevant. She was employed with Manheim Auto Auction for fifteen years. Sue will be best remembered for her gentle and caring demeanor and her deep love and devotion to her family.

Sue will be dearly missed by her husband of thirty-two years, Jim; children, Anthony Koller, Karen (Dean) Erno, Barbara Thomas, Connie Baker, Joe (Katie) Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, James (Brenda) Raab, Mary (Gordon) McIntosh, Rick Raab, Sheri (Mark) Lopez; sister-in-law, Jill Dickinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Ascension ICU for their loving and compassionate care.

