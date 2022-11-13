Sept. 24, 1956 – Nov. 7, 2022

OWEN – Susan Beth Helfrich, age 66, formerly of Racine, passed away at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Susan was born in Racine to Walter and Betty (nee: Gorski) Helfrich. She graduated from St. Edward’s Catholic Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School, where she played clarinet in the school band. Susan went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Susan is survived by her brother: Mark Helfrich, from Madison, WI; and by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Betty; her sister: Nancy Helfrich; and her sister-in-law: Joan E. (nee: Kosterman) Helfrich.

There will be a visitation for Susan beginning at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road in Mount Pleasant. Susan will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue in Racine at 12:30PM following the visitation. Her family suggests memorials be given to St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.

