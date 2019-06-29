{{featured_button_text}}

April 7, 1943—June 24, 2019

Susan B. Monde age 76, of Oviedo, FL, passed away June 24, 2019. She was born April 7, 1943 in New York City, NY to Philip A. Brandmeier and Virginia Brandmeier.

After earning her BA degree in Education , Susan became a self taught basket weaver and artist who taught and shared her art with so many people. She volunteered as a docent at various art museums, most recently the Morse Museum, Winter Park, FL.

Susan is survived by her husband Harold Monde, her daughter Kristine Monde, her two brothers Philip Brandmeier and Michael Brandmeier, as well as 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

