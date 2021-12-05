Susan Ann Anderson (nee Nevin)

June 16, 1950 - December 2, 2021

RACINE - From June 16, 1950, through December 2, 2021, I lived a happy and satisfying life in the town of my birth. My parents, Richard and Ann (nee: Shimkus) Nevin raised me and my sisters, Jean (John) Becker and Nancy Nevin (Daniel Stroman) in a comfortable and happy home. I met Christopher M. Anderson and we were married in 1981. Our children are Amy Nicole (Jeremy) Koleske and Phillip Nevin (Leah) Anderson, and our grandchildren are Henry Christopher and Ezra Jeffrey Koleske and baby Anderson on the way.

I was fortunate to be raised in a loving family with close contact with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and eventually with in-laws and their offspring. Racine provided me with a neighborhood with parks and schools, places of employment, and opportunities to provide service to others, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and acquaintances that enriched my life. What more could have been asked for? Thanks for all your love and memories.

Love, Susan

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, on Friday December 10, 2021, 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

