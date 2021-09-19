 Skip to main content
Susan A. Lenz-Brown
RACINE—Susan A. Lenz-Brown, 58, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 23rd at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the service will be lived streamed at the line below. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

https://youtu.be/f8_tyjoiD5A

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

