RACINE—Susan A. Lenz-Brown, 58, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 23rd at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend the service will be lived streamed at the line below. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
