Jan. 12, 1954—Apr. 22, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Susan A. Gertenbach, 68, passed away at her home on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Sue was born in Racine on January 12, 1954, to Jack and Angeline (nee: Labelle) Reinhardt. She graduated from St. Catherine’s in 1972 and married Jeffrey Gertenbach at St. Rita Catholic Church on June 15, 1974. She will be remembered for her dedication to family and kind heart. Her faith, strong will and work ethic was evident in every job she had and everything she did, including her passion for gardening. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and devoted grandmother “Nannie”.

Sue is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey, daughters and sons in law, Elise Gertenbach, Kirsten (Joshua) Hernandez and Caitlin (Dan) Petersen, son and daughter in law, Matthew (Karen) Gertenbach, grandchildren: Isaiah, Noah, Solia, Mila, Ethan, Ryann and Frankie, great-grandson, Mateo, mother, Angeline Reinhardt, sisters, Kris (John) MacDonald and Lisa (Cedric) Fasbender, and sister in law, Susan (Mclain Whittle) Gertenbach. She is further survived by her dear cousin, Debbie Rudan, along with other relatives, neighbors and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her father Jack Reinhardt and aunt Eve “Aunt Doll” Labelle.

A visitation for Sue will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 pm, with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America or plant a tree in Sue’s memory.

Sue’s family would like to thank Dr. Michael Mullane, the Aurora Cancer Center staff, and the Aurora Hospital and Hospice teams for their loving and compassionate care.

